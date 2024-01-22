Aus Open: Daniil Medvedev marches ahead after win over Nuno Borges in fourth round

Russia's Daniil Medvedev marched ahead in the Australian Open 2024 edition with a win over Nuno Borges in the fourth round on Monday (Jan 22) in Melbourne. Medvedev beat Portuguese player Borges 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 6-1 to enter the quarter-finals of the first-ever Grand Slam of the calendar year. With this win, the world number three will now lock horns with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the quarters.

Talking about his clash with Borges, Medvedev started off on a dominating fashion. He won the first set 6-3 and it seemed as if he will rush past his opponent. However, there were some challenges imposed by Borges as the clash went ahead. Medvedev closed the second set as well, winning it 7-6 courtesy of a 7-4 lead in the tiebreaker.

Medvedev was ahead in the third set as well. Just when he seemed that he would close the match soon, with a 5-3 lead, Borges stormed his way back into the contest and won the set 7-5. However, his resistance ended in the fourth and penultimate set as Medvedev -- who dominated with aces (13-5) -- won it 6-1. Overall, he was ahead of Borges in every department but would be eager to cut down on his double fault errors going ahead (11-4).