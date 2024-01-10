Australian Open: Ankita Raina crashes out in straight sets in women's singles qualifiers

India’s Ankita Raina has crashed out of the Australian Open qualifiers after she suffered a 6-1, 7-5 defeat to Czech Republic’s Sara Bejlek. Ankita's exit on Wednesday (Jan 10) sees the Indian challenge in the women’s singles qualifiers. On the flip side, India’s Sumit Nagal advanced to the next round of qualifiers as he bids to enter the men’s singles draw. The draws for the Australian Open 2024 will take place on Thursday with everyone’s eyes on who will be the top seeds.

Anikta fails to deliver

Having won the first qualifying round on Tuesday, hopes were high for Ankita to produce another monumental win and advance to the next round. However, in a one-sided contest, she was able to win only six games in the match. Bejlek was strong on her forehand and won five of the six break point opportunities when presented. The Czech was in complete control of the first set where she won three break points.

Little resilience was shown by the Indian in the second set as Bejlek this time showcased her net game and took control of the match. She won 83 percent net points and outclassed her opponent.

Earlier, Ankita had beaten Spain’s Jessica Maneiro 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (10-4) to book a place in the women’s singles draw, but those dreams were badly shattered on Wednesday.

Bejlek will next take on Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove of the Netherlands as the 17-year-old tries to book her place in the main draw.

When are the draws?

The draws will take place on Thursday (Jan 11) with 128 players each from women’s and men’s set to enter in singles competition. The draw will include the names of defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aaryna Sabalenka while other big names that will be part of the draw include Wimbledon champions Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina. Iga Swiatek will be another favourite to enter the draw from the women’s division while two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev will also try his luck at the Australian Open 2024.