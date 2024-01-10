'Shocking,' says former Australia player Tom Moody on overlooking Cameron Bancroft for West Indies Tests

Former Australia player Tom Moody has called non selection of batter Cameron Bancroft for West Indies Tests as shocking. Bancroft was in line to replace David Warner as opener in red-ball cricket after the latter's retirement post recently-concluded series against Pakistan. Matt Renshaw has been given priority over Bancroft but Steve Smith will be opening the batting with Cameron Green is set to bat at number 4.

Sharing his thoughts on Australia selectors overlooking Bancroft, Moody wrote on his official social media handle X: "Selection is never an easy task but the oversight of Cameron Bancroft is shocking. His first class numbers are so compelling against his peers it feels there is another agenda which I hope was communicated to him honestly!"

Selection is never an easy task but the oversight of Cameron Bancroft is shocking.

His first class numbers are so compelling against his peers it feels there is another agenda which I hope was communicated to him honestly! #Bancroft — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 9, 2024 ×

Bancroft was at top of the run charts in Australia's domestic first-class tournament Sheffield Shield last season with 945 runs in 20 innings of 11 matches. He had also hit four hundreds and one fitty to score these runs. The batter is again on the top in the ongoing season with 512 runs in nine innings in six matches, hitting two hundreds and three fifties so far.