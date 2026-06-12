/Australian Open 2026: PV Sindhu reaches semifinals after dominant victory

World No. 10 PV Sindhu stormed into the semifinals of the ongoing Australian Open 2026 at the Quaycentre in Sydney after registering a convincing straight-games win over Chen Su Yu. The women’s singles quarterfinal lasted only 27 minutes, with Sindhu dominating from start to finish to secure a 21-6, 21-9 victory. The triumph sends her into her second semifinal of the 2026 season, following her run to the final four at the Malaysia Open 2026.

An interesting challenge now awaits the two-time Olympic medallist, who will face top seed and three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinals. The upcoming encounter will be the 29th meeting between the two rivals and Sindhu currently leads their head-to-head record 15-13, although Yamaguchi has emerged victorious in four of their last five matches.

Yamaguchi booked her place in the last four with a 21-14, 21-14 win over India’s Tanvi Sharma in a 32-minute contest.

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In men’s doubles, the Indian duo of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun were forced to retire during the second game of their match against a pair from Chinese Taipei.

Earlier in the tournament, Sindhu overcame fellow Indian Isharani Baruah 22-20, 21-12 in 42 minutes match. After narrowly clinching a hard-fought opening game, she took complete command of the second to advance to the quarterfinals.