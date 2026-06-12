/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 2 live streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

After co-host Mexico began the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a win, attention now turns to fellow host Canada, who will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Group B clash at BMO Field in Toronto. This is Canada’s second consecutive World Cup appearance and they will be aiming to make history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time after previously failing to progress from the group stage and struggling to score goals in earlier editions.

On the other side, Bosnia and Herzegovina will depend on experienced striker Edin Dzeko, alongside Ermedin Demirovic in attack. However, their recent form has raised concerns, with limited goal-scoring in warm-up matches and several draws in their last few outings.

In another fixture, the United States will begin their World Cup campaign against Paraguay in Los Angeles. Led by key player Christian Pulisic, the USA will look to start strong, but Paraguay’s disciplined style could make it a closely contested match. A positive result in the opener would be an important step for the hosts as they aim for a deep tournament run.

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Here are all the details for the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches on Day 2: Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina and USA vs Paraguay.

Live streaming details

When will FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 2 matches take place?

The Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina and USA vs Paraguay matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on Friday (Jun 12) (Saturday (Jun 13) in India).

What time will FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 2 matches kick off?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 matches between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina and the USA and Paraguay, will kick off at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 2 matches live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 matches between Canada and Bosnia & Herzegovina and the USA and Paraguay, will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 2 matches live streaming in India?