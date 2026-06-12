/Brazil’s 1970 FIFA World Cup champion Brito passes away aged 86

Former Brazil defender Brito, a part of the iconic 1970 FIFA World Cup-winning team, has passed away at the age of 86. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed the news on Thursday evening, although no official cause of death was announced. A commanding presence at centre-back, Brito played an important role in Brazil’s triumph at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

Alongside Wilson Piazza, Brito formed the backbone of the defence, helping create a strong foundation that allowed attacking stars like Pele, Jairzinho, and Rivelino to play at their best. Remarkably, he featured in all six matches of the tournament and remained on the field for every minute of Brazil’s victorious campaign.

Between 1964 and 1972, Brito earned 61 caps for Brazil and also represented the nation in the 1966 World Cup. His international honours extended beyond the World Cup, as he helped Brazil lift the Copa Roca in 1971 and the Taca Independencia in 1972.

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At club level, Brito began his professional journey with Vasco da Gama before enjoying spells with several of Brazil’s leading clubs, including Flamengo, Cruzeiro, Internacional, Corinthians and Botafogo.

Paying tribute, CBF president Samir Xaud described Brito as one of the greatest defenders in Brazilian football history and praised that the former defender’s contribution to Brazil’s 1970 World Cup success would never be forgotten.

In FIFA World Cup 2026, Brazil, under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti are pursuing their first World Cup title since 2002 and aiming to secure a record-extending sixth crown, however, injuries have complicated their preparations.

Rodrygo and Estevao have already been ruled out, leaving the squad short of options on the flanks. Neymar is also unavailable for the opening match against Morocco due to a calf injury, while Ederson was drafted into the squad as a late replacement for Wesley.