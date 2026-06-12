/FIFA 2026, Day 1 Recap - From sizzling opening ceremony to South Korea's stunning comeback win

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has gotten underway with co-host Mexico beating South Africa 2-0 and South Korea beating Czechia 2-1 in Group A matches on Thursday (Jun 11). The first day of the 48-tean tournament, which runs until Jul 19, produced many records, pivotal moments and drama from both on and off the the pitch. There was protest before the kick-off outside Azteca stadium in Mexico, three red cards were shown and Korea made a stunning comeback to win their opening match as well. Below are all things which happened on the opening day of the FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup Day 1 Recap

There were two matches scheduled on the first day after the opening ceremony in Mexico City. Mexico, which are co-hosting the tournament with the USA and Canada, won their match but not without drama. South Korea, on the other hand, made a stunning comeback from one goal down to win against Czechia. Here's all you need to know from day 1 of FIFA 2026:

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The 48-team tournament - biggest ever till date - kicked off with a stunning opening ceremony where multiple international stars performing including Shakira.

The police and fans clashed outside Azteca stadium before the opening game kick-off between Mexico vs South Africa. There were petrol bombs and bricks thrown as 200 'hooded individual' charged at the gate in a bid to enter. The police, however, dealt with the situation promptly and the game went on smoothly.

Julian Quinones scored a goal for Mexico nine minutes into the game - their third fastest in FIFA World Cup history - and the home team didn't look back. Raul Jimenez then scored another on in 67th minute - an overcoming the odds moment for him as Mexico won 2-0.

The opening match saw three red cards being issues - the most for a FIFA World Cup opener game in the 96-year-long history of the tournament. Two South African players and one Mexican player was sent off in a match which fell short one red card in comparison to the whole 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

South Korea mount comeback for win

South Korea was desperate for an opening at one down when Hwang In-beom scored a goal for them in thr 67th minute. With only 10 minutes left in the game, Oh Hyeon-gyu added another goal to South Korea's tally in the 80th minute as they won 2-1 against Czechia and completed a stunning comeback.

This is South Korea's third consecutive win an World Cup over a European country following their win against Portugal (2-1) in 2022 and Germany (2-0) in 2018.

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