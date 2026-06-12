Wimbledon has announced a prize money of increase of 20 percent compared to 2025 for the upcoming edition of the Championship. The increase comes amid the players' discontent about total share of revenue at the recently-concluded French Open which top players even thought out boycotting. The Wimbledon, year's third grand slam, will run from June 29 to July 12. The total prize money has increased by $14.7 million in the biggest hike of grand slam's history. The winner's prize money for both, men's and women's singles has increased by 20 percent while the runners-up prize money has increased by 18 percent.

How much will Wimbledon 2026 winners get for winning?

After a historic increase in the prize money, the winners of both men's and women's singles will get about $4.8 million compared to $4 million in 2025. As for runners' up, the finalists will get $1.8 million in 2026.

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The highest percentage increase in prize money has been done for the second and third round winners at 26 and 25 percent, respectively.

The mixed doubles events for both men's and women's have also received a 10 percent hike while the wheelchair and quad wheelchair singles and doubles events prize money has been hiked by 20 percent.

Speaking about the increment, Deborah Jevans, Chair of The All England Lawn Tennis Club, said: "I am delighted to announce a total prize money fund of $86.4 million for The Championships 2026, a very significant increase of 20% from $71.7 million last year.

"This announcement recognises the success of The Championships, and that we operate a sustainable programme that allows us not only to increase prize money, but also to invest in facilities, the grass court season and support British and international tennis.