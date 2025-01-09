Australian Open 2025 will have some interesting battles as 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is projected to face Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinal. The draws made on Thursday (Jan 9) will see Djokovic start his journey against Nishesh Basavareddy of the United States and could face Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the semis. Other notable ties in the first round include, three-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev, who will take on Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej in the opening round.

Novak bids for 11th title

Having made the Australian Open his own backyard with 10 singles titles, Djokovic will start against Basavareddy starting on Monday. The Serb has been handed a tough draw in the Australian Open and could find it tough to add another title to his impressive hat. Djokovic went 2024 without a Grand Slam title for the first time since 2010. His peak moment arrived at the Paris Olympics where he beat Carlos Alcaraz to win the gold medal.

The duo could meet again in the quarterfinal. It won’t get any easier for the legendary star who could face Zverev in the semis.

Other notable ties include, Taylor Fritz, who takes on fellow American Jenson Brooksby in the first round while his projected route includes Jannik Sinner in the semis. Zverev begins his campaign against French wildcard Lucas Pouille as he aims to start 2025 on a high.

Sabalenka faces Sloane Stephens in round one

In a sensational draw on the women’s side, defending champions Aryna Sabalenka will take on 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens. Sabalenka will be targeting her third consecutive title at Melbourne Park having impressed throughout 2024. Former champion Naomi Osaka will meet Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia in what is a repeat of last year’s final. Osaka has been in great touch but is in the headlines for her off-court issues so it will be interesting to see how far she goes.

Paris Olympics gold medalist Zheng Qinwen, runner-up last year at the Australian Open will face a qualifier as she starts with an easy run.