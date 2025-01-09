Barcelona have been handed temporary relief in the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor after Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD, National Sports Council of Spain) ruled in the Catalonian side’s favour on Wednesday (Jan 8). As per the decision, both Olmo and Víctor will be available for selection in the Spanish Super Cup having seen their registration cancelled on January 1 due to Financial Fair Play regulations of LaLiga. The decision means both could feature in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday at the King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisment

Relief for Olmo, Lopez

Despite seeing the registration cancelled for Olmo and Víctor on January 1, Barcelona travelled to Saudi Arabia with the duo. In a statement confirmed on Saturday, Barcelona stated that they will appeal LaLiga’s decision in the CSD. After a long process of legal battle, CSD ruled that both players should continue to feature for Barcelona until a definitive ruling in the case.

LaLiga said it disagreed with the CSD's decision in a statement, adding that it was considering appealing.

Advertisment

"The content of the resolution will be studied carefully to present the appropriate appeals, without prejudice to expressing its absolute disagreement with it," it said.

The decision of the CSD, however, came in late as neither player was listed in the squad for the Spanish Super semifinal clash against Athletic Club. Heroics from Gavi and then Lamine Yamal saw Barcelona run out winners 2-0 to reach the final, which will be contested on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona defeat Athletic Bilbao without Dani Olmo to reach final

Advertisment

"I am really happy for these two guys, but I am also happy for the whole team," Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said. "After the information, you can see what happens in the bus, it was good. I think the whole club is very happy for this decision, for this right decision.

"(Olmo and Victor) are happy. Not only I'm happy, also they are happy. It was a good signal for us before the match because everyone wants to show also that we are a team and we win also for them," added Flick.