Australian Open 2024: Germany's Alexander Zverev battles past compatriot Dominic Koepfer in opening round
Story highlights
Aus Open 2024: German star Alexander Zverev battled past Dominic Koepfer in the opening round on Tuesday (Jan 16). He will now lock horns with Lukáš Klein in round two.
Aus Open 2024: German star Alexander Zverev battled past Dominic Koepfer in the opening round on Tuesday (Jan 16). He will now lock horns with Lukáš Klein in round two.
Germany's Alexander Zverev battled past compatriot Dominic Koepfer in the opening round, winning 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3. Zverev was pushed throughout the game but brought in his experience to go past the 29-year-old in his first-round clash at Melbourne Park. The sixth-ranked Zverev will now lock horns with Slovakian player Lukáš Klein in round two on Thursday (Jan 18).
Talking about the match, it was not the best of starts for Zverev as Koepfer was up for the challenge and won the opening set 6-4. Zverev, however, came back into the contest with an impressive show in the second set. Eventually, he won it 6-3 without dropping much sweat. The third set was the most competitive with the momentum shifting from one player to the other. It went into the tiebreaker where Zverev held his nerves to win his second successive set, edging past Koepfer 7-6 (7-3). The fourth and penultimate set saw him dominate once again and eventually close the match (4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3).
Zverev was particularly dominant with his aces (slamming 18 as opposed to Koepfer's eight) whereas he also committed a few double faults. He was also effective with his serves to go past his opposition to move ahead in the mega event Down Under.
Also read: Aus Open 2024: Sumit Nagal goes past Alexander Bublik in straight sets to storm into second round
A WIN AMID TROUBLED TIMES FOR ZVEREV
Before his match versus Koepfer, news broke out that Zverev -- Germany's No. 1 tennis player -- will undergo a trial for physical abuse in May. The development was confirmed by the Berlin criminal court, as confirmed by media outlet DW.
It is to be noted that Zverev, the Olympic champion in Tokyo in 2021, is accused of "physically abusing a woman and damaging her health during an argument." The woman, named by his lawyers, is said to be his ex-girlfriend, called Brenda Patea. However, the 26-year-old German star has rejected all such allegations levied upon him. In a statement to DW, Lisa Jani, a spokesperson for the court, wrote: "The main hearing in the case will begin in May 2024. We will announce the details in due course."