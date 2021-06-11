Australian cricketers David Warner and Marcus Stoinis withdraw from The Hundered: ECB

Australian batsman David Warner and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis have withdrawn their names from the inaugural season of The Hundred, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said. As per the ECB, both cricketers left due to complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duo have been included in Australia's preliminary squads for the upcoming tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh. The schedule of the white-ball tours clashes with The Hundred's July-August window.

"It is obviously disappointing to lose players with the ability of David and Marcus, but the realities of COVID means there are practicalities that are difficult for some overseas players to overcome," the ECB said in a statement on Thursday.

"Replacement overseas players will be signed by Southern Brave, and we look forward to The Hundred showcasing world class cricket this summer."

Contracts of Warner and Stoinis were worth 100,000 pounds ($141,680.00) and 80,000 pounds respectively with the Southern Brave for The Hundred, which is set to kick off next month.

The ECB has invested heavily in the competition, which it hopes will attract younger audiences to the sport. Matches will comprise 100 balls per innings with a change of ends after 10 deliveries.

The launch of the inaugural edition was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

(Inputs from Reuters)