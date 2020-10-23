Australia vs India: Support staff, Test specialists to fly on October 25

Indian cricket team’s support staff along with test specialist players are likely to fly to Dubai on October 25 in a bid to prepare for India’s tour of Australia before flying Down Under with the entire squad after the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, scheduled to be played on November 10.

Indian support staff headed by Ravi Shastri along with test specialist batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari are ready to depart for a gruelling tour – India’s first international assignment since the COVID-19 outbreak. While Pujara and Vihari haven’t been named in the squad, it is expected that the duo will feature in the four-match Test squad against Tim Paine-led Australia.

The selection committee is also expected to meet in a couple of days, according to a report in the Mumbai Mirror.

The latest development comes after Cricket Australia received a green signal from the New South Wales authorities to allow the Indian contingent to practice during the quarantine period.

Sydney has now become the arrival spot for the Indian team, which will play four of the six white-ball matches (ODI and T20Is) at the SCG with the remaining two set to be played in Canberra.

“We are all set to host our Indian friends, all the permissions have been obtained,” an upbeat CA chief Earl Eddings told Mirror yesterday. The series was financially very important for the CA as a whopping $ 300 million are at stake for the Australian board.

India’s tour of Australia (ODI, T20I and Tests) – Tentative Schedule: