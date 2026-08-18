/Australia drop opener Jake Weatherald for 2nd Test vs Bangladesh; Matt Renshaw recalled

The inevitable has happened as Australia made a change to their squad for the second and deciding Test against Bangladesh, starting on Saturday (Aug 22) in Mackay. After the hosts suffered a shocking nine-wicket defeat in the series opener in Darwin, Australia dropped under-fire opener Jake Weatherald, replacing him with Matthew Renshaw. It is the only change Australia made to their 13-man squad for the second Bangladesh Test.



Since making his Test debut at the home Ashes last year, Weatherald scored 224 runs at 20.36, including 23 and a duck in his last outing in Darwin. His manner of dismissal across both innings raised questions about his tweaked technique, which he worked on during the off-season playing in English county cricket, but he failed to execute it properly. While he edged one to the keeper off Hasan Mahmud in the first innings, the left-hander dragged one onto the stumps to the same bowler in the next.

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"Yeah, there was some change to Jake in terms of where he lined up and his movement patterns," Australia head coach McDonald said of Weatherald’s technique after the Darwin Test.



"It's always hard to critique small sample sizes, whether it holds up. Drag one on, drove at one in the first innings and was dismissed. So it's probably harder with that smaller sample size to say, yep, that's going to hold up under pressure,” he continued.



Renshaw returns after Weatherald's technique misfires



The left-hander Matt Renshaw is set to feature in his 15th Test and the first since 2023 after being recalled to the side for the next game. However, he had been on standby for this series after training with the squad in Brisbane earlier. Renshaw averaged close to 50 (49.90) in the Sheffield Shield last season, hitting three hundreds. His form forced the selectors to pick him as a replacement for all-rounder Matt Short for the 2026 T20 World Cup.



Overall in Tests, Renshaw averages 29.31, with a best of 187 against Pakistan in 2017.

Australia squad for second Bangladesh Test –