Australia to tour Sri Lanka for all-format series in June, July

PTI
Melbourne, Australia Published: Mar 25, 2022, 02:02 PM(IST)

The tour will feature three Twenty20 matches, five one-dayers and the two tests. Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

The all-format tour of Australia men's team to Sri Lanka has been confirmed to happen in June and July this year. It will be for the first time since 2016 when Australia will be touring Sri Lanka.

Australia will travel to Sri Lanka for a 10-match series in all formats in June and July in its first tour of the South Asian country since 2016, when the hosts won a three-test series 3-0.

The tour will feature three Twenty20 matches, five one-dayers and the two tests from June 7 to July 12. Colombo will host three T20s and three one-dayers with Kandy the venue for two one-dayers.

Galle will host both test matches, from June 29-July 3 and July 8-12.

"There is no more challenging place to play cricket than on the subcontinent and this tour offers our players invaluable experience and another great opportunity to excel on the world stage," Cricket Australia's chief executive officer Nick Hockley said in a statement on Friday.

Australia tour of Sri Lanka:

June 7: 1st T20, Colombo

June 8: 2nd T20, Colombo

June 11: 3rd T20, Colombo

June 14: 1st ODI, Kandy

June 16: 2nd ODI, Kandy

June 19: 3rd ODI, Colombo

June 21: 4th ODI, Colombo

June 24: 5th ODI, Colombo

June 29-July 3: 1st Test, Galle

July 8-12: 2nd Test, Galle.

