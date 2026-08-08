/'Tough Decision': Andrew McDonald warns key Australian stars could skip IPL 2027

Several key Australian players who also feature in the cash-rich IPL could be forced to make tough decisions ahead of the next edition in 2027, with Australia playing 20 Tests and 14 white-ball matches over the next 12 months. Head coach Andrew McDonald has also hinted at the same as a cramped schedule grips Australian cricket for the upcoming year. Some of the players, including Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head and even Cameron Green, could skip IPL 2027 to stay fresh and fit for the away Ashes and a potential WTC final, should Australia make it.

Australia’s busy calendar begins with the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home, followed by six ODIs in Zimbabwe and South Africa, three Tests in South Africa, eight white-ball matches against England at home, four Tests against New Zealand, five away Tests against India early next year, a one-off 150th anniversary home Test against England in March and then a five-Test tour of England in June and July. They could also be playing the WTC Final next year upon qualifying.



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New Zealand could also tour Australia for a white-ball series in August, with the ODI World Cup scheduled later in October and November.



"I know people will start talking about the IPL and filling that time and what does that look like," McDonald said in a chat with Cricinfo. "I've said this before, the IPL is part of our management plan for a lot of our players, and to expose our best players in what I believe is the best competition in terms of T20 cricket has its performance benefits as well. You've just got to balance that out."



Earlier at IPL 2026, marquee players’ availability created unrest between the franchise and the two cricket boards, with the pace trio arriving late to the tournament, while managing various injury issues under CA’s guidelines.



"I know that people say, country versus franchise and all that, but the important part of this period is that we're allowing our fast bowlers to reset their body, get everything in order to give themselves the best opportunity across the 20 or 21 games that everyone talks about," McDonald said.



"What I will say about our players is they make good decisions across the journey, and that's underpinned by discussions with the medical team and coaches. They want to play for Australia. There's an Ashes on the back of that. Hopefully, a World Test Championship final and into a World Cup. There's a lot of important priority cricket for Australia in that period. So, we're going to have to make some decisions,” he added.

Aussie Stars Faced Similar Dilemma in 2023

Senior Aussie players faced similar issues ahead of IPL 2023, the same year the last 50-over World Cup took place, where Australia beat India in the final to lift its record sixth title. Head, Starc and Cummins all missed that year’s edition due to different reasons, using the April-May window to rest. The three, however, were crucial to Australia’s triumphant World Cup campaign, with Head scoring a match-winning 137 in the final and Cummins and Starc being clinical with the ball in the first innings.



"The starting point is that you can do it all, and I think if you start from that point, then you can make decisions according to that," McDonald said. "Whereas if you're just defeatist and say, 'well, that doesn't fit', how do we know where Pat Cummins is going to be come the fourth Test against New Zealand? How do we know where Mitchell Starc is going to be at the end of South Africa? We don't know.

