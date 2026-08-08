/Andrew Flintoff quits England Lions role, takes over as Sydney Thunder head coach

Former England captain and two-time Ashes winner Andrew Flintoff has stepped down from his role as England Lions head coach after securing a similar role at the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL). Flintoff was in charge of the Lions for nearly two years after he returned to cricket in 2024 following a car crash during a BBC television motor show, Top Gear.

Announcing his departure, Flintoff thanked all, especially ECB managing director Rob Key, for trusting him with one of the most important roles in English cricket.

"Unfortunately, I've made the decision to step away from my role with the Lions.



"Not only have I enjoyed my time having the opportunity to work with the best young cricketers in the country, but I have taken great pride in seeing them develop.



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"I'd like to thank the coaches and staff for all their passion, tireless work and support they give every day. In particular, Ed Barney, whom I've loved working with and was so lucky to have as a performance director, and, obviously, Rob (Key) for trusting me with one of the most important roles in English cricket.



"I can't wait to get started with the Thunder later in the year and see where coaching takes me,” he added.

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Besides handling his job with England Lions for 23 months, Flintoff was also part of the backroom staff of England’s 2024 T20 World Cup campaign in the Americas, where they lost to the eventual winners India in the semifinal in Barbados.



Flintoff, a key figure in England’s 2005 Ashes-winning triumph, also coached Northern Superchargers in England’s premier domestic competition, The Hundred.

Barney Praises Impact on Young Players

Meanwhile, Barney, the ECB’s men’s performance director, also thanked Flintoff for his role in transforming the Lions environment.

