Australia or New Zealand? Shane Warne predicts the winner of T20 World Cup 2021 final

New Zealand and Australia will battle it out for the coveted T20 World Cup 2021 title when they lock horns in the much-anticipated final in Dubai on Sunday (November 14). New Zealand defeated favourites England in the first semi-final to enter the final while Australia secured a spot in the summit clash with a thrilling win over unbeaten Pakistan.

Both New Zealand and Australia defeated the favourites and the top-placed sides from the two groups to set up what promises to be a blockbuster clash as the trans-Tasmanian rivalry resumes on the biggest stages of them all. Ahead of the final, predictions have been flowing in thick and fast with former cricketers and experts sharing their two cents on the game.

Australian legend Shane Warne has joined the bandwagon and has predicted Australia to lift their maiden T20 World Cup title on Sunday. Warne believes Australia, who defeated Pakistan after successfully chasing down the target of 177 runs in 19 overs on Thursday, have the momentum on their side and thus look favourites to win the final.

"It's been a cracking tournament so far and how good were those two semifinals? Gotta feel for England and Pakistan but they were two ripping games. So congratulations to New Zealand and Australia for making it to the final," Warne said in a video shared on Twitter.

"I think I will go for Australia to lift their first-ever T20 trophy after a thrilling win over Pakistan in the semi-final. After the way they finished I think they have got a lot of momentum," he added.

New Zealand last faced Australia in the final of a major ICC event in 2015 when the two teams went up against each other in the final of the ODI World Cup. Australia came out on top to lift their fifth World Cup title. The Aussies will be looking to repeat their heroics on Sunday and lay their hands on their maiden T20 World Cup crown.