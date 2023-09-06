Australia name 15-man squad for CWC '23, Pat Cummins to lead as Nathan Ellis and two others miss out

On Wednesday (September 06), Cricket Australia announced a strong 15-man squad for Pat Cummins & Co. for the forthcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition, which kicks off in India on October 05. The preliminary team, which was revealed on August, originally comprised 18 players, however, it has now been further trimmed with the likes of Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis and Tanveer Sangha missing out.

Cummins -- who is out of the ongoing South Africa tour due to injury -- will lead the team, with additional support from the pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. Sean Abbott has been identified as the reserve back-up fast bowler. Two spinners, Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa, will look to add variety to the bowling attack.

Presenting your 15-player men’s provisional squad for the 2023 World Cup!



The final 15-player squad will be confirmed later this month 🇦🇺 #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/wO0gBbadKi — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 6, 2023 ×

Talking about the batting department, there is a lot of experience to count upon. David Warner, Steve Smith -- who are likely to be featuring in their last 50-over World Cup -- will spearhead the responsibilities along with Travis Head whereas Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green will also add to this strength in their capacity as all-rounders.

Alex Carey and Josh Inglis have been named as the wicketkeeper-batters in the final 15 with the former expected to be the primary choice. The wily keeper was among the top-scorers for Australia in the 2019 ODI World Cup. He ended with 375 runs at an average of 62.50 with a best of 82.

Australia, the most successful team in ODI World Cup history, will look to add to its trophy cabinet in the upcoming mega event in the subcontinent. In the 2019 edition, held in England and Wales, they bowed out of the semi-finals after losing to eventual winners England. After their current assignment in South Africa, they will play three ODIs in India against the host country, just before their CWC 2023 opener. They will open their campaign in the showpiece event versus Rohit Sharma & Co. on October 08 in Chennai.

Australia's World Cup squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

