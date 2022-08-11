Australia men’s cricket team donates prize money to support economically-challenged Sri Lanka

In what can be described as a wholesome gesture, the Australian men's cricket team donated their prize money from their tour of Sri Lanka back to the crisis-hit nation. Cricket Australia declared that the $30,000 amount would be donated as a gesture of support after the team encountered countless fuel lines and political demonstrations during their visit.

The Australians visited Sri Lanka to participate in a multi-format bilateral series back in June-July. Their charge against The Lions was led by Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch. The teams competed against each other in three T20s, five ODIs, and two test matches.

ALSO READ: Brett Lee recalls fierce battles with Virender Sehwag: 'If one Sachin wasn't enough, we've got another'

However, their tour of the country was marred with widespread turmoil in the country. Soaring inflation and political destabilisation have shaken the country down to its core. Citizens of the country have been dealing with prolonged shortages of fuel and other necessary natural resources, making life tough for millions of Sri Lankans.

The donations were made to UNICEF's programs that support healthcare, nutrition, education and mental health services for nearly 2 million children residing in Sri Lanka. Pat Cummins, a UNICEF Australia ambassador issued a statement addressing the same:

"It was very clear to us how much day-to-day life for Sri Lankans is being impacted. When the team saw what was happening it was an easy decision to donate our prize money to UNICEF, who have been in Sri Lanka for more than 50 years supporting the needs of children and families," Cummins declared.

ALSO READ: Did Rishabh Pant hit back at Urvashi Rautela after 'RP' interview? Indian cricketer's Insta post goes viral

The country's downfall forced the United Nations to declare a humanitarian crisis. It also prompted the ouster of the country's Prime Minister and President. However, the funds that were donated by the players will most certainly ease the pains of those who receive them.

It is interesting to note that this is not the first time the Australian cricket team has displayed their philanthropic spirit. The outfit previously made a generous contribution of $50,000 towards a COVID-hit India in 2021 to support the country's dwindling oxygen stores.