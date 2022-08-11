Did Rishabh Pant hit back at Urvashi Rautela after 'RP' interview? Indian cricketer's Insta post goes viral

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has seemingly responded after Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela's recent interview where she spoke about her meeting with a person, who she referred to as 'RP'. Link-up rumours between Indian cricket stars and Bollywood celebrities are nothing new as several cricketers have even married Bollywood actresses and are well-settled.

However, Urvashi and Pant's story has been garnering headlines for all the wrong reasons for a while now. The rumours of the two dating had floated back in 2018, however, they didn't last too long as reports suggested the Indian cricketer decided to block the Bollywood actress as 'he didn't want to take anything forward'.

Urvashi reportedly tried to get in touch with Pant on a few occasions but the cricketer was not interested and blocked her. Ever since the reports of Pant blocking her, Urvashi has been put in a spot with questions about Pant in several of her interviews. The Bollywood actress recently decided to address the rumours and share her side of the story.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama earlier this week, Urvashi spoke about an individual 'RP' seemingly referring to Pant, and recalled how he waited for her for hours in a hotel lobby in New Delhi. Urvashi said she couldn't meet him there but the two later met in Mumbai and were snapped by paps leading to dating rumours.

Also Read: Gavaskar gives hard-hitting response to Gilchrist's plea of allowing Indian players to play in foreign leagues

Urvashi, however, refused to name the person in her interview and decided to call him 'RP'. However, the fans were quick to guess that the Bollywood actress was talking about none other than Pant. Soon after the interview clip went viral, the two became the talk of the town once again.

Pant all but confirmed that Urvashi's comments were about him as he took to Instagram to hit back at her with a post on his Instagram story. The Indian cricketer said it's funny how people lie in interviews and are hungry for name and fame.

"It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them," Pant wrote in his story which has been deleted now by the cricketer.

Also Read: 'We only care about those 2-3 games vs India' - Former Pak pacer slams Babar & Co. ahead of Asia Cup

While there has been no official confirmation, Pant is reportedly dating Isha Negi, an interior designer from Delhi. The two have also shared pictures with each other on their respective social media handles and Isha was also spotted cheering for Pant from the stands during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 earlier this year.