/Australia joins India as the only team to achieve THIS T20I record

After defeating the West Indies dominantly on their home turf, Australia achieved an impressive 5-0 whitewash in the T20I series on Monday (Jul 28). This victory positioned Australia in the record books, as they became only the second full-member nation to achieve a whitewash in a five-match bilateral T20I men's series. The only other team to achieve this feat was India, who defeated New Zealand 5-0 away from home back in 2020 under the captaincy of Indian stalwart Virat Kohli. Notably, the third and fourth T20I matches in that series went into 'super overs,' where India emerged victorious in both instances. The final T20I was a nail-biting thriller with India winning by just seven runs.

Opting to bowl first at Warner Park in Basseterre for the final T20I, Australia's pacers did a commendable job as they bundled out the hosts for 170, their lowest score of the series. Hetmeyer was the top scorer for Windies with a 31-ball half-century, which guided the hosts to a respectable total.

Australia's chase began with some early blows, but Cameron Green’s quickfire 32 off 18 balls and Mitch Owen’s explosive 37 off 17 turned the tide. Akeal Hosein tried to pull things back with a couple of late wickets, but all-rounder Aaron Hardie’s unbeaten 28 guided Australia home with three overs to spare.

The clean sweep was Australia’s first in a bilateral T20I series and signified their dominance even in white-ball cricket after a clean sweep in the Test series (3-0). It also matched India’s rare record, making them the only two full‑member teams to win all five games in a T20I series.