Australia crowned World Test Champions after beating India by 209 runs at Oval

For the second straight time, the Indian team has lost the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, this time against Australia by 209 runs at the Oval in London. The Australian team wrapped up the formalities on day five of the one-off Test with Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon running through India’s batting order.

With India starting day five needing 280 runs with seven wickets in hand, the consensus in the dressing room was this total can be achieved. While Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane began from where they left on Saturday, Boland had different plans. Boland, very smartly, set up Virat’s wicket by first bowling regular inswingers and then went fullish, only for Kohli to go after the ball and edge it to the slip cordon.

Standing in the second slip, Steve Smith didn’t make a mistake as he jumped on his right and took a blinder to dismiss Kohli on 49. Two balls later, Ravindra Jadeja got out after nicking one to keeper Carey on zero.

In no time, Mitchell Starc, who looked out of rhythm so far, got the big fish of Ajinkya Rahane on 46, as Lyon trapped India’s first-inning hero with bat Shardul Thakur right in front the next over. Starc then returned to pick Umesh Yadav on just one.

Again, in the next over, Lyon got the last recognised batter in KS Bharat, as he mistimed one straight to Lyon. The off-spinner picked his fourth and final wicket of the game by removing Mohammed Siraj on one, as India got all out on 234.

Australia won the World Test Championship (WTC) Final by 209 runs. The final that Australia never lost After being asked to bat first, Australia avoided early jitters and owned all sessions on day one. Travis Head and Steve Smith notched up respective hundreds as the Oz put up a mammoth 469 in the first innings. For India, seamer Siraj starred, picking up four wickets.

India’s first innings saw them losing early wickets as they got reduced to 71 for four at one stage. Hard-fought fifties from comeback man Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and an unlikely hero with the bat in hand, Shardul Thakur, ensured India doesn’t stay much behind. They got all out on 296.

In Australia’s second innings, they scored 270 for eight declared, with Alex Carey remaining unbeaten on 66 runs. Jadeja topped the wickets column as he returned with three for 58.

Needing 444 to win, India had its own troubles despite getting off to a good start. Though a much-needed partnership between Kohli and Rahane did give fans some hope, an exceptional bowling show from the other end saw Australia coming on top with 209 runs margin.

With this win, the Australian Men’s Team has become the only team to have won all the ICC trophies to date.