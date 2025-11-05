Australia drop Konstas, call Labuschagne in 15-man squad for first Ashes Test against England

Australia have announced the 15-man squad for the first Test of upcoming Ashes series at home against England which starts November 21. In what could not be termed as a surprise, Sam Konstas has been dropped from the squad after a series of low scored including on the West Indies tour earlier this year. Marnus Labuschagne, on the other hand, has been included in the 15-man squad and is all set to feature in the playing XI as well, thanks to his current hot form. As for Usman Khawaja's opening partner, Australia have picked up Tasmania's Jake Weatherald.

Green, Webster both in the squad

With regular skipper Pat Cummins out of the first Test, Australia have included both all-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster in the squad. The move is to have some flexibility in bowling especially while announcing the playing XI in coming days. Green's bowling workload will be watched in the next Sheffield Shield match before a decision is made over his place in the final XI.

"It's nice to have options," Australia selector George Bailey said. "Cam Green bowling is certainly one [to watch]. And then I think just by virtue of the fact that there's 14 guys out of your 15-man squad that are playing Shield cricket, just get through the game and see how everyone's pulled up."

Who are the bowling options?

From the squad names, it looks clear that Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon will make the four-bowler attack along with an all-rounder. As for reserves, Brendan Doggett and Sean Abbott have been added to the squad as well.

Australia squad for first Ashes Test against England