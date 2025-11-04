/Ravi Ashwin not going to play for Sydney Thunder in upcoming BBL season - Here's why

Recently retired India spinner Ravi Ashwin's Big Bash League (BBL) debut has been put on hold. The spinner had undergone a knee surgery recently which has caused his debut to be postponed. Sydney Thunder, BBL franchise Ashwin was supposed to play for, is however, looking at ways to bring the spinner in the country for the tournament and attend some matches in non-playing capacity. Ashwin, if made his debut, would have been the first capped Indian player to participate in the Australia-based BBL but alas, that has to wait for a few months now. The BBL 2025-26 will be played from December 14 to January 25.

Ashwin's BBL debut put on hold

"I'm gutted to miss BBL|15," Ashwin was quoted as saying in a Thunder statement. "My focus now is recovery and coming back stronger. I'm grateful to the Thunder family and the fans for the warmth they've already shown me. Trent [Copeland, Thunder general manager] and the entire management made me feel part of the club from our very first conversation.

"If rehab and travel plans allow, I'd love to be around the group later in the season and meet the fans. Wishing both Thunder teams a big year," the statement further added.

Ashwin's journey to BBL

After retiring from international cricket and IPL earlier this year, Ashwin became eligible to play in leagues based out of India. He was initially supposed to play in a few matched in the upcoming BBL 2025-26 because of his potential participation in UAE-based ILT20. The spinner, however, went unsold in the ILT20 auction and made himself available for the entire BBL season.