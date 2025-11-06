/Aussie skipper Cummins hopeful of return at Gabba in second Ashes Test

In a good new for Australia, Test skipper Pat Cummins has started bowling with three-quarter run up and is hoping to make a return in second of the five Ashes Test at Gabba, Brisbane. The second Test starts from December 4, nearly a month from now. Cummins has already been ruled out of the first Test, which starts November 21 in Perth. Steve Smith will lead the side in Cummins's absence with Scott Boland expected to fill the role of third pacer along with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Cummins hopeful of Gabba return

"That's the aim and we're building our plan to the second Test," Cummins said at an event by Seven Network on Thursday (Nov 6). "It's probably not until you get a bit closer that you can really know where you're at. The good thing is that I'm pulling up well and the body is great. We're trying to keep that second Test as a live option. I'll have a really good bowl in Perth, and by then I'll know where I'm at."

Cummins has not played any international cricket since July earlier this year. The 32-year-old had undergone a surgery for a back injury and has been rehabilitating for the same. In a positive sign for Australia and the pacer, he hasn't felt any pain or discomfort since returning to bowling recently.

Australia squad for first Ashes Test against England

With Cummins out, Australia is expected to go with Starc, Hazlewood, and Boland as three pacers along with spinner Nathan Lyon. The role of fifth bowler will ne handled by one of the all-rounders - Camron Green or Beau Webster. Australia have also named Brendan Doggett and Sean Abbott as reserves for the first Ashes Test.