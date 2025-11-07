/Aussie skipper Alyssa Healy concedes semis loss against India will 'haunt me for a little while'

Australia women's skipper Alyssa Healy had expressed shock and disappointment after losing in the Women's World Cup 2025 semis against India and the feeling hasn't gone yet. Australia had posted 338 against India in the penultimate clash but India chased down the total - a world record in WODIs - to book a place in the final and then went on to win their maiden title. Australia, who were defending champions and seven-time world cup winners, had defeated India two times in the semis in the past.

Aussie skipper Healy still not over loss against India

"Obviously, I haven’t watched the final, but India got themselves over the line, which is really cool, and it’s great for the global game. So, from that perspective, it was an amazing experience, but obviously sitting here a little bit disappointed, and it’ll haunt me for a little while that one, but that’s ok,” Healy said on Willow Talk Cricket podcast with former men's wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin.

Australia were the favorites to win another world cup after going through the league stage unbeaten where they had wo against India as well. In the league stage, India had posted 330 runs but Australia had chased it down - setting a world record of highest successful chase in WODIs only for the record to be bettered by India in the semis.

India finally overcome Aussie hurdle