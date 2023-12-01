Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh breaks silence on his VIRAL photo with feet over World Cup trophy

Mitchell Marsh has opened up on his viral picture with his feet over the ODI World Cup trophy after Pat Cummins-led Australia beat India in the finale on Nov 19 in Ahmedabad. Soon after Australia beat India, by six wickets in the summit clash, pictures of celebrations by the Australian players went viral. Amid all this, star all-rounder Marsh's image made the rounds, where he placed his feet on the WC trophy. This wasn't well received, especially by Indian fans. Now, the veteran all-rounder has reacted to the viral picture.

'No disrespect meant in that photo at all'

Marsh was quoted as saying to SEN, "There was obviously no disrespect meant in that photo at all. I haven’t given it too much thought, I haven’t seen a lot on social media even though everyone tells me it’s gone off. There’s nothing in that."

Marsh was one of Australia's top performers in the ODI WC. He ended with 441 runs (at an average of 49 and a strike-rate of 107.56 including two hundreds and one half-century in ten games), which was the second highest by an Australian. Cummins-led Aussies started the World Cup with two back-to-back defeats but revamped in style to win the trophy with nine successive wins, including their comfortable win over hosts India in the summit clash.

At present, Marsh isn't part of Matthew Wade-led Australia's T20I squad who are involved in a five-match series versus India in India. The 32-year-old also opined on the hectic cricketing calendar as the five T20Is started in less than a week after the WC final.

In this regard, Marsh said, "Yeah it was pretty outrageous for the guys that had to stay behind. It’s a fine line because we’ve got to respect the fact we’re playing for Australia, and it’s a series against India which is always really big. But there’s also the human side of it, the boys have just won a World Cup and probably deserve to celebrate for a while and get home to their families."