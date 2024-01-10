AUS vs WI: Steve Smith to succeed David Warner as new Test opener; Cameron Green to play in middle order

The suspense surrounding Australia's new Test opener has finally come to an end with Steve Smith set to take over from David Warner in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies. Smith, touted to replace Warner as the opener has seen off competition from Matthew Renshaw despite him being included in the 13-man squad. The announcement on Wednesday (Jan 10) from Australia’s chief selector for men’s team George Bailey saw Smith being named in the top of the order while Cameron Green will play in the middle order Renshaw was included as a reserve batter in the squad.

Smith to open for Test side

“Tongue in cheek I could say everything’s an experiment. That’s been part of the discussions with Steve, I believe he’s keen for this to be a significant chapter of his career,” Bailey was quoted as saying in a press conference.

“We don’t look too far ahead (but) for all intents and purposes, this is where Steve wants to stay,” he stated.

Smith has been part of the Australian side for over a decade and has three years of good cricket left in him. Nearing 10,000 Test runs Smith’s new role could see him benefit from more runs and accolades with the national side. Only Ricky Ponting (41) has more Test hundreds than Smith (32) for Australia while he is also the fourth-highest runs scorer for the Baggy Greens with 9514 in 105 Tests.

Smith’s promotion to top order also means that Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris will have to wait for their turn to get into the Test team. Harris was backed by Warner to succeed him while Bancroft has been in excellent touch in Sheffield Shield. However, it was Renshaw who was proffered to fill the squad void left by Warner. Interestingly, despite being Warner’s replacement in the squad he is unlikely to make the Playing XI, instead, Green will be preferred for a middle-order role.

Green’s chances of playing were restricted after Mitchell Marsh’s rise in Test format in 2023. He played in one of the Ashes Tests in England, but will now get the nod and an opportunity to cement his place in the side.