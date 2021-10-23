AUS vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 prediction today: Who will win Australia vs South Africa match?

Aaron Finch-led Australia will take on Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the opening match of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (October 23). Both Australia and South Africa have been heavyweights in Tests and ODIs, however, they are yet to dominate the shortest format.

Over the years, the two teams have produced some thrilling encounters between them and have gotten the better of each other on several occasions. They are placed in Group 1 along with the likes of West Indies, England and Bangladesh. Both teams will be looking to get off to a winning start and get the advantage in the race for the semi-finals.

For Australia, the form of the likes of David Warner and skipper Finch will be a concern. While Finch played his last T20I game in July this year and did not feature in IPL 2021, Warner endured a poor run in the IPL and could only manage eight appearances throughout the season.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh will also be making his comeback after a long period of inactivity. Australia's chances will depend on the performances of all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis who possess the ability to change the course of a game with both the bat and the ball.

On the other hand, South Africa skipper Bavuma returned to the playing XI after a gap of 50 days when he featured in the practice game against Pakistan on Wednesday where he scored 46 off 42 balls. Rassie van der Dussen played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 101 off 51 balls and was the stand out performer for the Proteas. He will be looking to carry his purple patch against the Aussies on Saturday.

South Africa's potent fast bowling line-up consisting of the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi can also create problems for the Aussie batters in the opening encounter in Abu Dhabi.

Australia vs South Africa today match prediction:

Australia are heading into the clash after facing a comprehensive 9-wicket defeat against India in their last warm-up match while South Africa thrashed Pakistan by six wickets in their practice game. Australia lead the head-to-head record between the two teams with 13 wins in 22 matches but South Africa can pull off a surprise win on Saturday.