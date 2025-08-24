AUS vs SA, 3rd ODI: Cooper Connolly breaks Shane Warne’s long-standing record to crush Proteas

On a day marred by hundreds and records, a lesser-known spinning all-rounder etched his name in the history books. Cooper Connolly, an orthodox left-armer, broke late Shane Warne's long-standing bowling record to crush South Africa, handing them their biggest ODI defeat (regarding runs). On Sunday (Aug 24) in Mackay, in the third and final One-Dayer, Australia hammered their second-highest ODI total (431 for two); however, unlike the last time when they crossed 430 (against Proteas during the 2006 ODI) and lost the match, they emerged victorious by 276 runs. Connolly returned with his maiden five-wicket haul (5/22), becoming only the second Australian left-arm spinner since Michael Clarke (against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2004) to achieve this feat.

Playing only his fifth ODI, the 22-year-old broke Warne’s record (5/33) to register the best bowling figures by an Australian spinner in the men’s ODI.

Defending a massive 432, the Aussies came well prepared; Connolly ran through their top, middle and lower order to hand the hosts a consolation win in this series.

Despite winning this match, the Aussies, however, lost their fifth straight ODI series against the Proteas.



He first removed Tony de Zorzi, caught in the deep on 33, before accounting for dangerous-looking Dewald Brevis (on 49 off 28 balls). The left-arm spinner picked one wicket in each of his next over, removing Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch and Keshav Maharaj to complete his five-for. Barring Nathan Ellis, each of the remaining bowlers picked up at least a wicket.

Batting madness earlier in the day

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bat first. He, alongside Travis Head, took the attack to the opposition from the word go, adding 250 for the first wicket. While both completed their respective hundreds, hitting 142 (Head) and 100 (Marsh), respectively, the madness began after Cameron Green came out to the middle.



Alongside Alex Carey, who also hit a quick-fire fifty (50* off 37 balls), Green went berserk, whacking bowlers to all parts of the ground. A man in form, Green completed the second-quickest ODI hundred for Australia in just 47 balls, hitting an unbeaten 118 off just 55 balls. He smoked eight massive sixes and six boundaries to see his team register its second-highest ODI total (431 for two).

