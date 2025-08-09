/AUS vs SA, 1st T20I: When and where to watch Australia vs South Africa match live streaming in India?

A couple of months after South Africa’s memorable win over Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the two teams will meet again, but this time in the shortest format (T20I). Both teams will begin their three-match T20I series from Sunday (Aug 10) at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The Proteas will hope to kick off their journey on a high against Australia, whereas, on the other hand, Australia comes into the series on the back of a 5-0 whitewash of the West Indies and will aim to continue their same momentum against South Africa.