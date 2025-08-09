/AUS vs SA, 1st T20I: When and where to watch Australia vs South Africa match live streaming in India?

Here's a look at all the details regarding the live telecast and streaming of Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I in Darwin.
A couple of months after South Africa’s memorable win over Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the two teams will meet again, but this time in the shortest format (T20I). Both teams will begin their three-match T20I series from Sunday (Aug 10) at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The Proteas will hope to kick off their journey on a high against Australia, whereas, on the other hand, Australia comes into the series on the back of a 5-0 whitewash of the West Indies and will aim to continue their same momentum against South Africa.
The first T20I between Australia vs. South Africa will take place at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on August 10. The match will start at 2.45 PM IST.
The toss for the first T20I between Australia vs. South Africa has been scheduled for 2:15 PM IST.
The 1st T20I between Australia and South Africa will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
The 1st T20I between Australia and South Africa will be telecast live on the Star Sports network (India).
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Prenelan Subrayen, Senuran Muthusamy, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi