LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /AUS vs SA, 1st T20I: When and where to watch Australia vs South Africa match live streaming in India?

AUS vs SA, 1st T20I: When and where to watch Australia vs South Africa match live streaming in India?

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 09, 2025, 21:11 IST | Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 21:11 IST
AUS vs SA, 1st T20I: When and where to watch Australia vs South Africa match live streaming in India?

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I livestreaming Photograph: (AFP/ Reuters)

Story highlights

Here's a look at all the details regarding the live telecast and streaming of Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I in Darwin.

A couple of months after South Africa’s memorable win over Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the two teams will meet again, but this time in the shortest format (T20I). Both teams will begin their three-match T20I series from Sunday (Aug 10) at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The Proteas will hope to kick off their journey on a high against Australia, whereas, on the other hand, Australia comes into the series on the back of a 5-0 whitewash of the West Indies and will aim to continue their same momentum against South Africa.

Also read | Australia lock in WC-winning opening pair for Proteas series, 2026 T20 World Cup

AUS vs SA, 1st T20I - Live streaming details

  • When and where will Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I take place?'

The first T20I between Australia vs. South Africa will take place at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on August 10. The match will start at 2.45 PM IST.

  • When will the toss take place in the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

Trending Stories

The toss for the first T20I between Australia vs. South Africa has been scheduled for 2:15 PM IST.

  • Where to watch Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I live streaming in India?

The 1st T20I between Australia and South Africa will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

  • Where to watch Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I live telecast on TV in India?

The 1st T20I between Australia and South Africa will be telecast live on the Star Sports network (India).

Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Prenelan Subrayen, Senuran Muthusamy, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

...Read More

Trending Topics