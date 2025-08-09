/Australia lock in WC-winning opening pair for Proteas series, 2026 T20 World Cup

After clean-sweeping the West Indies across Tests and T20Is, Australia has begun preparations for the upcoming home white-ball leg against South Africa and, most importantly, for next year’s T20 World Cup in Asia. With plenty of those who won the T20 WC four years ago unavailable for selection, Australia is looking forward to striking a balance with new members, especially in the top order. With the Proteas T20Is just around the corner, the hosts have locked in World Cup-winning opening pair of captain Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head as openers in the shortest format for the foreseeable future.

Having tried plenty of options earlier, including Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short, among others, the former winners feel the tried and tested pair of Marsh and Head is the best way forward in white-ball cricket.

Marsh, who opened in the recently concluded West Indies T20Is, has peaked batting at number three in the T20Is, scoring 1276 runs at over 140 in 40 outings, but never opened with Head in T20 cricket. However, in ODIs, this pair averages over 50and strike at over 12 runs per over from eight partnerships.



"It'll be myself and Heady up the top for the foreseeable future," Marsh said while speaking with the reporters in Darwin on Friday (Aug 8). “Obviously, we've played a lot together, (we've) got a great relationship, so (we'll) start there.”

Talks on David’s batting order



Australia named a potent squad for the home series against South Africa, starting Sunday (Aug 10), with Glenn Maxwell and Tim David also part of the preferred XI.



David, who recently made headlines for his 37-ball hundred against the Windies, is said to be promoted up the order for this series, with one eye on preparing the final XI for the 2026 T20 World Cup.



"We've spoken about it … we saw that in the Caribbean, that he came in earlier than he would normally," Marsh said. "His skill set is made for that.



"The more balls he faces, hopefully the more games he wins us."



Here is Australia’s T20I squad for the South Africa series –

