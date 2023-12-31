AUS vs PAK 3rd Test: David Warner headlines unchanged squad as Aussies prepare for legendary player's farewell

David Warner has headlined the Australian squad as he prepares to bid farewell for the Test format at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) against Pakistan. The third Test set to start on Wednesday (January 3) will mark the southpaw’s last Test outing in his hometown as the Aussies prepare to inflict a whitewash over Pakistan in the three-match series. Despite calls Aussie selector panel led by George Bailey opted against including Matthew Renshaw and Cameron Bancroft with them being endorsed as Warner’s future replacement.

Warner prepares for farewell

Having announced his retirement from the red-ball format for the national side Warner’s inclusion in the side was inevitable. He had a superb start to the three-match series having scored 164 at the Perth Stadium leading the hosts to a massive win. His selection had initially sparked a row as former player Mitchell Johnson sighted not to give Warner a fairytale farewell having been indulged in controversies in his career.

The left-hand batter will go down as one of the greats of the game having amassed 8695 runs in Test format from 111 matches. In his illustrious career, he scored 26 Test hundreds, eighth eighth-highest for the Aussies in the format.

Speaking on the fast bowlers unit, coach Andrew McDonald was happy with the progress and is unlikely to make any changes for the SCG Test. The hosts had skipper Pat Cummins scalping 10-for while Mitchell Starc was also in brilliant form in the Boxing Day Test where Australia won by 79 runs.

"At this stage, they have got through well. As we sat down in the changeroom (on Friday), the feedback was good in terms of the bodies. In two days' time, we'll probably get a better handle on that," McDonald was quoted as saying.

Australia squad for 3rd Test