AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: Australia name unchanged Playing XI for David Warner's farewell at SCG

Sydney, Australia Edited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Jan 02, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: Australia name unchanged Playing XI for David Warner's farewell at SCG Photograph:(Twitter)

The final Test between Australia and Pakistan set to start on Wednesday (Jan 3) will see the hosts led by skipper Pat Cummins as they try to inflict a whitewash over the visitors. Having won the Perth Test by 360 runs, the Baggy Greens followed that with a 79-run win in the Boxing Day Test and lead the three-match series 2-0.

Australia have named an unchanged Playing XI for the final Test match against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as they prepare for David Warner’s farewell. The contest set to start on Wednesday (Jan 3) will see Australia led by skipper Pat Cummins as they try to inflict a whitewash over the visitors. Having won the Perth Test by 360 runs, the Baggy Greens followed that with a 79-run win in the Boxing Day Test and lead the three-match series 2-0.

The Aussies search for whitewash

With a good recent record in the first fixture of the calendar year, Australia will look to continue the tradition as they take on a Pakistan side already struggling with injuries. A win for them at the SCG will see them register their first whitewash in a decade having last beaten England 5-0 in the 2013-14 Ashes. While it was anticipated that one of Cummins, Josh Hazlewood or Mitchell Starc could be rested, Australia have opted to go with the reliable trio after an extra day’s rest in Melbourne.

The fixture will have bitter-sweet memories for the Aussies as they wave goodbye to Warner, after an illustrious career for the national team in Test format. Having announced his retirement from the red-ball format for the national side Warner’s inclusion in the side was inevitable for the SCG Test. He had a superb start to the three-match series having scored 164 at the Perth Stadium leading the hosts to a massive win. 

The left-hand batter will go down as one of the greats of the game having amassed 8695 runs in Test format from 111 matches. In his illustrious career, he scored 26 Test hundreds, eighth-highest for the Aussies in the format.

Australia XI for New Year's Test

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

