AUS vs IND: Team India to start training in Sydney from November 10

After the completion of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Indian cricket team will embark on a new journey to Australia with a full-fledged series awaiting Virat Kohli and Co Down Under. There are plenty of talks surrounding the quarantine protocols in Australia, whether the players will be allowed to train during the self-isolation phase, among other pointers.

According to a report, the Indian team will start practising for the series in Australia as soon as they test negative for COVID-19 after arriving on November 12. By all means, the Men in Blue should commence their training from November 13.

"The team reaches Australia on November 12 morning and after that, they will undergo corona tests and the moment they have negative reports, they are eligible to train so you can expect the boys to start training from November 13 onwards," sources privy to the development told ANI.

The Indian team is also expected to play a couple of intra-squad matches in a bid to adapt to the pitches and conditions in Australia after spending more than two months in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE.

Like the IPL and other international series, a bio-secure bubble will be created for both Indian and Australian teams. Families will be allowed to join the players in the bubble as well after a few players raised concerns about staying away from families for close to two months due to IPL.

The Indian squad will prepare for the day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide in what will be the curtain-raiser for the four-match Test series.

To help the Indian batsmen in preparing for the series, the Men in Blue are taking four extra bowlers in – Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T Natarajan – to Australia.

India and Australia will play three ODIs, as many T20Is, and four Tests. The Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship.