'THANK YOU!': LeBron James, Megan Rapinoe and others celebrate Joe Biden's win

American sports stars like LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Megan Rapinoe celebrated Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.

According to these athletes, Biden's win has restored their faith in democracy after four years under Trump administration.

These athletes took to Twitter to express their feelings after American media declared Joe Biden the winner after Pennsylvania announced its results.

"My Philly fam! FOE and more THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!! Let's celebrate! Responsibly still," James posted on his Twitter page.

Trump has engaged in verbal fights numerous times with American athletes over the past four years, especially James, who called on Black Americans to get out and vote. He also criticized athletes for kneeling during the US anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Joe Embiid used capital letters to express his faith in American democracy.

"Well America TRUSTED THE PROCESS and it paid off," Embiid wrote on Twitter.

Magic Johnson, basketball Hall of Famer and owner of Los Angeles sports franchises including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers, said he is celebrating for the third time in the past few weeks.

"Today I completed my trifecta: the Lakers, the Dodgers, and now #BidenHarris!! It’s been a fantastic 30 days!" Johnson wrote.

A star in US women's soccer team, Megan Rapinoe wrote: "Thank you Black Women".