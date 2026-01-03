/AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes: When and where to watch Australia vs England match live streaming in India?

Australia and England will face each other one last time in the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday (Jan 4). Australia go into the final match in a strong position, already leading the series 3-1. Whereas, England had lost three matches in a row before making a comeback in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Visitors won that match by four wickets, earning their first Test win in Australia since the 2010-11 Ashes series. However, Sydney has not been a good venue for England in the past, out of the 57 matches they have played at the SCG, they have won only 22. Now, t will be interesting to see whether England can carry their winning momentum into the final Test.

Australia vs England, 5th Ashes- Live streaming details

As the fifth Ashes between Australia and England approaching, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

When and where is Australia vs England, 5th Ashes?

The fifth Ashes between Australia and England will be held between Sunday (Jan 4) and Thursday (Jan 8), at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match will start at 5:00 am IST.

Where to watch Australia vs England, 5th Ashes live?

The fifth Ashes between Australia and England will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream Australia vs England, 5th Ashes?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the fifth Ashes between Australia and England on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

What time will the toss take place?

The toss for the fifth Ashes between Australia and England will be held at 4:30 am IST.

Australia vs England, 5th Ashes - Lineups

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Scott Boland, Beau Webster, Josh Inglis, Brendan Doggett and Todd Murphy