Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses on stage as IPL 2022 mega auction comes to sudden halt

A medical emergency brought the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction to a sudden halt on Saturday (February 12) as auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on the stage midway through the proceedings. Edmeades fell from the stage during the bidding war between the teams for Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.

Edmeades had made his debut at the IPL auction in 2018 and has since been the face for the player auctions in the league. He was addressing the bids for Hasaranga when all of a sudden he fainted and fell down leaving the members of the IPL teams in panic.

Medical attention was soon provided to him and an early lunch was taken as proceedings were halted for some time. As per Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the two-day mega auction, Edmeades is fine and is being looked after by the medical staff at the auction venue. The mega auction is expected to resume soon.

The IPL 2022 mega auction got underway in Bengaluru with Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan becoming the first player to go under the hammer. Dhawan triggered a bidding war at the mega auction as his former team Delhi Capitals along with the likes of Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals went after him.

He was eventually roped in by Punjab Kings for a sum of Rs 8.25 crore (INR 82.5 million). Punjab didn't stop there as they went on to buy another ex-Delhi Capitals star - Kagiso Rabada, who was roped in for a whopping Rs 9.25 crore (INR 92.5 million).

Another team which went bonkers at the mega auction and shelled out big money was Rajasthan Royals, who roped in R Ashwin and Trent Boult for a sum of Rs 5 crore (INR 50 million) and Rs Rs 8 crore (INR 80 million) before spending big on Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 7.25 crore) and Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 8.50 crore).