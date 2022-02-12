KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants spend big on Jason Holder, Quinton de Kock at IPL 2022 mega auction

Debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) went bonkers on Day 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday (February 12) as they broke the bank to secure the signings of the likes of Jason Holder, Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda.

Lucknow Super Giants made their first signing at the IPL mega auction in the form of South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock for a sum of Rs Rs 6.25 crore (INR 62.5 million). De Kock was part of the Mumbai Indians squad last season and has been a consistent run-getter in the IPL over the years.

He is likely to open the batting with KL Rahul for the Super Giants, who fended off competition from the likes of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to secure the signing of the Proteas star at the mega auction. De Kock has so far played 77 matches in his IPL career and has amassed 2256 runs at a strike rate of over 130.

Lucknow Super Giants spend big on Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda

After securing the signing of De Kock, Lucknow were quick to move into action yet again as they went after West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder. Holder was expected to be one of the most sought-after players in the IPL 2022 mega auction and he turned out to be one as several teams joined the bidding war for him.

The likes of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals all joined the race for his signing before Lucknow eventually managed to get him for Rs 8.75 crore (INR 87.5 million). Lucknow also roped in Indian all-rounder Deepak Hooda after spending a whopping Rs Rs 5.75 crore (INR 57.5 million) on him at the mega auction.