Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, 2024-25 Copa del Rey semifinal Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will square off for a place in the final of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey season as the two meet on Wednesday (April 2). The match will be the third meeting between the sides in less than a month having shared a 4-4 draw in the Copa del Rey first leg while Barcelona beat Atletico 3-2 in La Liga at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid. Ahead of the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg contest between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, here are all the live streaming details.

Where to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semifinal match Live Streaming online on OTT in India? (Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming)

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semifinal match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Where to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semifinal match on TV in India?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semifinal match will not be telecasted on any sports network in India.

Where to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semifinal match in USA?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semifinal match will be live-streamed on the ESPN app and website and telecast on ESPN Network on TV in USA.

Where to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semifinal match in Australia?

Currently no network has the rights to show Copa del Rey matches in Australia, meaning Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semifinal match won't be broadcasted.

Where to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semifinal match in UK?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semifinal match will be live-streamed on the Premier Sports app and website and on ITV channel on TV in UK.

Which stadium will host the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semifinal match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semifinal match will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid.

What time will the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semifinal match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semifinal match will start at 8:30 PM CET (1:00 AM IST) on Wednesday (April 2).

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Probable Starting XI

Atletico Madrid predicted lineup vs Barcelona: Musso; Llorente, Gimenez, Lenglet, Reinildo; Simeone, Barrios, De Paul, Lino; Alvarez, Griezmann

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Atletico Madrid: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha; Lewandowski.