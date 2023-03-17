ATK vs BFC head-to-head: Indian Super League final match date, time, venue, playing XI, live-streaming details

ATK vs BFC head-to-head: Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs have concluded, and two teams, ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC, have emerged as the favourites for the ultimate victory. The upcoming final match between these two teams will feature an intense goalkeeper battle between Vishal Kaith and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

It will also be a showdown between the captains, Pritam Kotal and Sunil Chhetri, both eager to lead their teams to glory. Bengaluru FC secured their spot in the final after a tough match against Mumbai City FC, which was decided in a penalty shootout. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu emerged as the hero for his team, saving Mehtab Singh's penalty and securing the win.

Head-to-head ISL final ATK vs Bengaluru FC

The two ISL teams have so far met 6 times in total. And ATK Mohun Bagan is clearly the dominating side given the fact that ATK has emerged victorious 4 times. On the other hand, BFC only has 1 victory in its name. One match ended in a draw. So, ATK is clearly leading here and will be favourites to lift the ISL trophy.

ISL final match live streaming details

The Indian Super League final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru will be televised LIVE in India by Star Sports Network. Also, the live stream of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar OTT app.

ISL final ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru match details

The Indian Super League final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will take place on Saturday, March 18. The match will be played at the Pandit Jawa, Goa. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

ISL final ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru match playing XI

ATK Mohun Bagan playing XI (Predicted)

Vishal Kaith (GK), Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Brendan Hamill Asish Rai, Glan Martins, Carl McHugh, Federico Gallego, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos and Liston Colaco.

Bengaluru FC playing XI (Predicted)

Gurpreet Sandhu (GK/C), Roshan Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Alan Costa, Prabir Das, Parag Shrivas, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Roy Krishna and Siva Narayanan