ISL final 2023 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru match live streaming: When and where to watch ISL final match live

ISL final 2023 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru match live streaming: The Indian Super League playoffs brought a lot of excitement and thrilling moments for football fans. Among the teams, ATK Mohun Bagan, coached by Juan Ferrando, and Bengaluru FC, led by Simon Grayson, emerged as the clear favourites for the ultimate victory. The upcoming match between these two teams will feature an intense goalkeeper battle between Vishal Kaith and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The game will also feature a showdown between captains Pritam Kotal and Sunil Chhetri, both eager to lead their teams to glory.

Bengaluru FC secured their spot in the ISL final after a tense match against Mumbai City FC. Sunil Chhetri put Bengaluru ahead early in the first leg, but the match was tied 2-2 after extra time. The game was decided in a penalty shootout, where Gurpreet Singh Sandhu proved to be the hero for his team, saving Mehtab Singh's penalty at the start of the shootout and securing the win with a save at the end. Sandesh Jhingan scored the game-winning penalty, resulting in a 9-8 penalty victory for Bengaluru FC.

ISL final match live streaming details

The Indian Super League final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru will be televised LIVE in India by Star Sports Network. Also, the live stream of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar OTT app.

ISL final ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru match details

The Indian Super League final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will take place on Saturday, March 18. The match will be played at the Pandit Jawa, Goa. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

ISL final ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru match playing XI

ATK Mohun Bagan playing XI (Predicted)

Vishal Kaith (GK), Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Brendan Hamill Asish Rai, Glan Martins, Carl McHugh, Federico Gallego, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos and Liston Colaco.

Bengaluru FC playing XI (Predicted)

Gurpreet Sandhu (GK/C), Roshan Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Alan Costa, Prabir Das, Parag Shrivas, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Roy Krishna and Siva Narayanan

