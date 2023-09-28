Asian Games: Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema strike gold in Men's 10m Air Pistol Team

India continued their astonishing run in shooting at the Asian Games as the trio of Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema clinched gold in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Team at the Hangzhou here on Thursday, September 28. The remarkable achievement saw India bag their fourth gold medal in shooting while it was a sixth overall as they impressed at the start of Day 5. India finished a point behind hosts China as they now search for glory in individual events.

India on rise

Having already bagged three gold medals in shooting, the trio of Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema made the nation proud by finishing a point ahead of hosts China. India amassed 1734 points to cinch the top spot while China finished second with 1733 points to bag the silver medal. Vietnam with 1730 points were also unlucky to miss out on the top prize and bagged the bronze medal.

India’s overall tally in shooting now rises to 13 medals with four gold, four silver, and five bronze. On Wednesday, India's Sift Kaur Samra bagged a gold in the women's 50 m rifle 3P individual final with a world record performance. Ashi Chouksey was on the show having secured a bronze medal.

Anant Naruka finished second in the men’s shotgun skeet final on Wednesday to add to India’s silver medal tally.

Earlier, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan continued the country's dominating run at shooting as they captured a Gold medal in the women's 25 m pistol team event on Wednesday.

In other news, India Roshibina Devi Naorem bagged a silver medal for India in the women's 60 Kg Wushu at the Asian Games on Friday.

She missed a chance to win gold after losing in the final to her Chinese opponent Xiaowei Wu 2-0.

However, Roshibina has upgraded the colour of her medal from bronze, which she won in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

