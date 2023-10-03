Asian Games: Riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal's ton India book semifinal berth, beat Nepal by 23 runs
Story highlights
Playing in his first Asian Games contest, Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his purple patch in 2023 with a hundred against Nepal. Jaiswal took 48 deliveries to complete his hundred while smashing the ball left, right, and centre. His innings consisted of 7 sixes and 8 fours and scored at a strike rate of more than 200 against an inexperienced Nepal side.
India’s cricket team at the ongoing Asian Games reached the semifinals after a close win against Nepal on Tuesday (Oct 3) in Hangzhou, China. India playing in their first match at the tournament were at their fluent best after batter Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his first hundred in the T20I format for the national team. His efforts propelled India to 202/4 before restricting Nepal to 179/9. India’s women’s team has already won a gold medal and will look for double glory at the continental event.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Maiden T20I 💯 powers India to a 23-run win against Nepal 👏#TeamIndia are through to the semifinals of the #AsianGames 🙌— BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2023
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/wm8Qeomdp8#IndiaAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/3fOGU6eFXi
Jaiswal in top form
More to Follow...