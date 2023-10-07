Asian Games: India win cricket gold against Afghanistan without having to bat

India won the Asian Games cricket gold without having to bat as the game was abandoned due to rain after 18.2 overs of Afghanistan innings. The Afghans were 112/5 with Shahidullah batting on 49 and skipper Gulbadin Naib not out on 27 off 24. The duo had provided much-needed stability to their team after losing five wickets for 52 in 10.5 overs.

India were awarded the gold medal on the basis of higher seeding. They had beaten Nepal by 23 runs in the quarter-final of the Asian Games before beating Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the semis. As for Afghanistan, they reached the final after shocking Pakistan by four wickets in the semis after beating Sri Lanka in the quarter-final by eight runs.

In the final, India won the toss and elected to field first. The decision to bowl by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was proven correct in the second over of the 20-over game itself as Shivam Dube took out Zubaid Akbari. Arshdeep Singh struck in the next over, sending back Afghan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad.

Afghanistan lost another wicket in the next over - losing three in three as Ravi Bishnoi's accurate throw to wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma found Noor Ali Zadran short - leaving the batting team three down 12.

Shahidullah and Afsar Zazai then added 37 runs for the fourth wicket before Ravi Bishnoi took Zazai out with a googly. Karim Janat fell to Shabaz Ahmed in the next over as Afghans lost half the side in 10.5 overs for just above 50. For India, four bowlers took one wicket each - Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Dube and Shabaz Ahmed.

Earlier during the games, India created history by crossing the 100-medal mark when women's kabaddi team beat Chinese Taipei for the gold. This is the first time India has won 100 medals at the games with prospect of more medals looking bright.

