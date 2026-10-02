/Asian Games 2026: Women's recurve archery team and boxers Lovlina, Parveen win gold

The India women recurve archery team scripted history by winning their maiden gold medal in Asian Games history on Friday (Oct 2). Boxer Lovlina Borgohain also upgraded her silver to gold in the women's 75 kg category, becoming only the second Indian woman boxer after Mary Kom in 2014 to win an Asian Games gold medal. In recurve archery, the trio of Ankita Bhakat, Kirti, and Kumkum Anil Mohod beat traditional powerhouse South Korea for the gold, while Lovlina beat China’s Bao Ziyi - the reigning Asian Championships gold medalist - with a perfect 5-0 score.

How India won recurve women's team gold in archery

In the final, the Indian women's team shot 54 despite an 8 on Kirti's shot (later upgraded to a 9 after review) in the first series to stay equal with the Korean score and split the set points 1-1. In the second series, both teams shot 56 points each to again split two set points 1-1. In the third series, the Indian trio shot 55 against South Korea's 51 to gain a 4-2 lead. In the final series, the scores once again were tied at 54 each, and the Indian team took the gold by a 5-3 margin.

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Lovlina wins boxing gold

Lovlina gave herself the best birthday present as she clinched her maiden Asiad gold with a unanimous 5-0 win over her Chinese counterpart. Before that, Lovlina had beaten South Korea's Seong Suyeon in the quarter-finals, also 5-0, and won a thrilling semi-final against Kazakhstan’s reigning World Champion Natalya Bogdanova 3-2 via split decision. The boxer has won Olympic, World Championship, Asian Games, and Asian Championship medals, and this Asiad gold cements her place as one of India's finest boxers.