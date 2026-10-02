/ODI World Cup 2027: Check India's full group stage schedule

The ODI World Cup 2027 schedule is out, with the opening match of the group stage set to be a rematch of the 2023 ODI World Cup final between India and Australia on October 7. India are in Group A along with Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe, as well as Qualifier A, which will be decided later. The Group B teams are New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh, and Qualifier B. The quadrennial tournament is scheduled to be played from October 2 to November 21 in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The tournament will see 14 teams competing overall, with 12 teams advancing directly to the group stage (and three playing the Super Series for the final group spot) before 7 teams advance to the Super 7 stage.

India's schedule in the ODI World Cup 2027

India start their campaign against Australia on October 7 to kick off the group stage at Newlands, Cape Town. The 2023 runners-up then head to the Wanderers, Johannesburg, to face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 10. They next play against Afghanistan on October 14 at Centurion, before taking on Qualifier A on October 17 at Bloemfontein. India finish the group stage against Zimbabwe on October 24 at Victoria Falls.

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What's next after the group stage?

After the group stage, the top three teams from each group, as well as the best-placed fourth team across both groups, will advance to the Super 7 stage. The top four teams then qualify for the semi-finals, and the winners will play in the final on November 21 at the Wanderers.

How the qualifier teams will be decided