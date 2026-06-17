/Asian Games 2026 | S8UL Esports' League of Legends qualifies to represent India

After an impressive run through the regional qualifiers, S8UL Esports' League of Legends roster has officially qualified to represent India at the Asian Games 2026, set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. Esports will feature 11 titles at the event, continuing its rise within the continental sporting landscape after debuting as a demonstration event at the 2018 Asian Games and becoming a full medal sport at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Competing under the national team's banner, the roster comprising Akshaj Shenoy (Kat Bot), Aakash Shandilya (Infi), Sanindhya Malik (Deadcorporal), Mihir Ranjan (Lotus), Ahmed Shahid (Nero), and Rahul Bisht (Bob) entered the regional qualifiers on the back of a dominant victory at the National Esports Championships (NESC) 2026, the official national qualification tournament for the Asian Games 2026.

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The regional qualifiers featured 14 teams competing across a two-stage format. Teams first battled through a round-robin Group Stage before advancing to the Split Stage, where the top-performing sides secured qualification for the Asian Games Main Event.

Drawn into Group B, the team led by in-game leader (IGL) Kat Bot, delivered an unbeaten performance, defeating Jordan, Sri Lanka, and Kazakhstan to finish atop the standings and progress to the Split Stage. Despite falling short against Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia in the next phase, the team did enough to punch its ticket to Aichi Nagoya.

Having booked its berth, India will now compete against some of Asia's strongest League of Legends nations, including Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Vietnam, as it looks to make its mark on one of esports' biggest stages.

Notably, Kat Bot, Infi, Deadcorporal, and Lotus were also part of India's League of Legends contingent at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, where the team secured a fifth-place finish. Their return to the continental stage presents an opportunity to build on that experience and test themselves against the region's elite once again.

Speaking on the achievement, Akshaj Shenoy aka Kat Bot, captain of India's League of Legends team, said, “Qualifying for the Asian Games is a proud moment for all of us. We knew the regional qualifiers would be extremely competitive, and every match demanded complete focus. For many of us, this will be our second Asian Games, which makes this qualification even more special because we understand the level of competition that awaits us. We are grateful to S8UL for believing in this roster and providing us with the support, stability, and opportunities needed to keep improving as a team. Representing India is always an honour, and we'll do everything we can to make the country proud in Aichi-Nagoya.”

The milestone also reflects S8UL's continued investment in nurturing Indian esports talent. Signed by the organization last year, the roster has benefited from professional infrastructure, sustained competitive support, and opportunities to test itself against some of the strongest teams in the region. Since joining S8UL, the players have represented the organization across major domestic and international competitions, cementing their status as one of India's premier League of Legends lineups.

“Representing India at the Asian Games is among the highest honours an athlete can achieve, and seeing our League of Legends roster earn that opportunity is incredibly special. This team has demonstrated resilience, discipline, and a willingness to continually improve, qualities that are essential for success at the international level. At S8UL, our goal has always been to create pathways for Indian athletes to compete on the biggest stages in the world. We have no doubt they will give their all when they step onto the stage in Aichi-Nagoya and compete for the nation with pride,” said Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug, Co-founder and CEO of S8UL.

The qualification also adds to a growing list of Team India representatives from S8UL. Earlier, the organization’s Gurashish Singh (Soul) and Prateek Bhaunt (B Haunt) secured qualification for the Asian Games in Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6, respectively, after winning their events at the NESC 2026.

Apart from the Asian Games, S8UL is also flying the Indian flag on the global stage through its participation at the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026. Selected as a Club Partner by the Esports Foundation for the second consecutive year, S8UL has already secured qualification in Apex Legends, Chess, Fortnite, and Honor of Kings, while continuing to compete across qualification pathways in several other titles.