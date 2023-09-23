Asian Games 2023 Women's Cricket: How to watch IND-W vs BAN-W & PAK-W vs SL-W semi final live on mobile, TV

Asian Games 2023 Women's Cricket semi-final - IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE: After a long time, women’s cricket will return to the Asian Games on September 19 in Hangzhou. The last time cricket was played at the Asian Games was back in 2014. The women's T20 cricket event will take place from September 19 to 25. Like the men's tournament, top-seeded teams- India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh, have been granted direct entry into the quarter-finals.

Pakistan won both gold medals in the women’s category, at Guangzhou in 2010 and at Incheon in 2014. There was no cricket at Jakarta-Palembang 2018.

After rain caused multiple stoppages in the men's Asia Cup, rain also abandoned the women's team's debut at the Asian Games.

Women’s cricket matches at the Asian Games 2023 till now

The India vs Malaysia women's cricket qualifier 1 match in Hangzhou was called off due to rain on Thursday. Malaysia played only two deliveries before rain returned again. The rain was much heavier and it was not possible for play to resume. The match was called off. India, however, advanced to the semi-final.

The game between Indonesia and Pakistan got washed out completely due to rain and the match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong got abandoned without a ball bowled. Sri Lanka-led by Chamari Athapaththu won their game against Thailand by eight wickets.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are coming into this tournament on the back of a winning momentum. While Pakistan registered a clean sweep against South Africa at home in a three-match T20I series recently, the Chamari Athapaththu-led island nation defeated England 2-1 in a three-match T20I series in England.

The summit clash of the tournament will be played on Monday, September 25 and the third-place fixture will also be organised on the same day.

Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket: Semi-final matches

India will compete with Bangladesh on Sunday (Sep 24) at 6:30 am IST.

Pakistan will compete with Sri Lanka on Sunday (Sep 24) at 11:30 am IST.

Asian Games 2023 Women’s T20Is: IND-W vs BAN-W Semi-final TV channels and live-streaming

Fans in India will be able to watch the match live on Sony Sports Network on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD (English), Sony Sports Ten 1 HD (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 SD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 SD (Tamil and Telugu), and Sony Ten 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu).

The live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app.

Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket: Full squads of qualifying teams

India women's squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Uma Chetry, Bareddy Anusha, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu

Pakistan women's squad: Muneeba Ali(w), Aliya Riaz, Anosha Nasir, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar(c), Omaima Sohail, Umm-e-Hani, Natalia Pervaiz, Najiha Alvi, Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah

Sri Lanka women's squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Imesha Dulani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Achini Kulasuriya, Kaushani Nuthyangana

Bangladesh women's squad: Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(c), Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Shamima Sultana(w), Fahima Khatun, Lata Mondal, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, Disha Biswas, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shathi Rani

